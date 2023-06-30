Pole subjudice

The Austrian GP qualifyingbrought forward to Friday to give space tomorrow to the day dedicated to the Sprint – between qualifying and the race -, once again saw soar Max Verstappen. The Dutchman from Red Bull signed his sixth pole position in nine races, the fourth in a row. Now, however, one opens up for him and for Red Bull tense evening. Indeed, the orange champion was summoned by the race stewardsthat I want explanations from him regarding a possible impediment committed against Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Magnussen thwarted

Television images have shown how Red Bull #1 actually stands in full trajectory as the American single-seater arrives exiting turn 1. The dynamics of the situation reminded many of the one that led to a penalty against the then Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel in qualifying for the 2018 Austrian GP. In that case the German involuntarily hindered Carlos Sainz, in that season Renault driver.

Will Verstappen be penalized for this? Just asking your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/zdhpHDlpag — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 30, 2023

Obligatory change of trajectory

From the onboard camera footage one gets the feeling that Magnussen is forced, at least for a moment, to take his foot off the accelerator. If this impression were confirmed by the telemetry data, it would be difficult for the reigning world champion to escape a drop on the grid. Furthermore Magnussen to avoid the RB19 of the native of Hasselt must move from the optimal trajectory. A further small clue on the possible guilt of Verstappen.

Max’s precedent

Meanwhile, the two pilots are reporting their respective versions of what happened to the stewards. Verstappen would not be new to penalties in qualifying that end up making him lose pole position. The most famous case dates back to season 2019, in Mexico. In that case the Dutchman admitted that he hadn’t slowed down under the yellow flagsthus seeing canceled his time achieved in Q3, which had earned him the start at the post.