Last at Imola the ride of Max Verstappen towards his first world title in his career. On the Santerno track the Dutchman had taken the first of his ten seasonal successes, beating Lewis Hamilton thanks also to a splendid start which – on a wet track – had allowed him to jump from third to first position. After the retirements suffered in two of the first three races of the season, however, for the Red Bull home rider there is no need to make comparisons with the past. There Ferrari at the moment it seems impregnable and the 46 points advantage of those who enjoy Charles Leclerc over the reigning champion seems at the moment too many to suggest a recovery.

The # 1 therefore wants to think stage by stage, first of all trying to bring home useful points for the world championship standings. In the first Italian race of the season there will also be the Sprint Race, scheduled for Saturday and which this year awards the first eight classified. “I can’t wait to race again this weekend in Imola – said Max Verstappen, who also retired in the last appointment in Melbourne – this is obviously the first sprint race of the year, so it’s important to make the most of the first free practice session, so that you have a good understanding of the setup needed for Friday’s qualifying. The team on the track and in Milton Keynes are working hard. We hope to have an easy weekend and to get some good points as a team. For now we will think race by race and we’ll see where we end up “.