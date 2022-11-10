Two races from the conclusion of the 2022 world championship, the Red Bull he has already achieved mathematically the most coveted objectives in Formula 1: the victory of the drivers ‘title with Max Verstappen and the success in the constructors’ championship. All done then, or maybe not. To close the 2022 season perfectly, the Milton Keynes team could complete its dominance with Sergio Perez as vice-champion of the world.

On the eve of Brazilian Grand Prixthe Mexican is in 2nd place in the a 5 points advantage about Charles Leclercin turn intending to position himself behind Verstappen after a season that started well and continued amid various technical and sporting disappointments: “I come to the last two races of the season with the feeling of having all the credentials to win – explained a motivated and optimistic Perez – we will also be champions among the constructors, but as a team, and for me personally, it is very important to secure a double in the drivers’ championship. That’s why I have to keep fighting and working hard to get the best possible result in every race, including this weekend’s Sprint. The Sprint is an opportunity to score vital points, so it’s important to have a good practice session on Friday morning and qualify well. If we can put it all together this weekend, we will be the team to beat and we are still very motivated to maintain the incredible form we have achieved this season ”.

Thoughts, words and goals shared also by his teammate Max Verstappenintent on strengthening his record of seasonal victories set in Mexico but at the same time eager to see Perez as vice-champion 2022: “It’s always nice to be back in Brazil, a beautiful and culturally rich place – commented – Interlagos is a short track and with all the elevation changes and sharp corners it is a really nice track to drive. The circuit is obviously rich in history, and I like that a lot. With this weekend’s Sprint race format it means we only have a short window of practice, so that always makes it a bit more difficult, making sure the car is perfect and that we tune it well with limited time. As a team we want to finish first and second in the championshipso it’s important to make sure that Let him stay in front of Charles“.