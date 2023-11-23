In Abu Dhabi to break away from Vettel

2023 has reached its final act in Abu Dhabi. There Red Bull he won 20 races of the 21 contested, 18 with Max Verstappen and 2 with Sergio Perez. The Dutch driver, by winning in Las Vegas, reached Sebastian Vettel at 53 career victories and if he were to climb to the top step of the podium again at Yas Marina he would reach 54, alone in third place in this special ranking with only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen’s victory would bring his total to 19 victories record of success in a single season. Sergio Perez, unlike 2022, arrives in Abu Dhabi with second place in the Drivers’ standings already secured, an important result for the morale of the Mexican who underlined that he has gone through a season with several difficult moments. Below are the words of the Red Bull driver pair ahead of the last race weekend of 2023.

The words of Max Verstappen

“Abu Dhabi is always special for me for the whole team, it evokes sweet memories, we will never forget the victory of my first world title here. It was a long season, but full of successes. The whole team has worked very hard and everyone deserves a good rest and some time to spend with their friends and families over the winter. It’s the last effort of the year and I hope to end the season on a high note.”

The words of Sergio Perez

“It was a difficult season at times, with ups and downs, but going to Abu Dhabi with second place in the championship already secured makes me very happy. I want to finish the season on a high, so I will work hard in the time I have available to make sure I am competitive. We had a great pace in Las Vegas which confirmed the progress I had already made in Brazil. I want to get the most out of the car once again.”