Verstappen and the Las Vegas sickness

That the Las Vegas weekend wasn’t in the cards Max Verstappen it’s nothing new. The three-time world champion who has dominated this season is not a fan of street circuits and the one designed to give prestige to the famous Strip with a length of almost two kilometers does not arouse great attraction in the eyes of the Red Bull driver.

“These heavy cars are not made to race on street circuits, but on tracks that feature fast, wide-radius corners and the circuit layout doesn’t provide for them. There will be no grip and this will make everything even more difficult. Obviously I want to try to give my best and get the best out of the car even in these conditions, but in general this event doesn’t fascinate me much. The sporting aspect represents 1%, the show represents 99% and I understand the importance of the business aspect, but at the time I cannot hide my point of view on what interests me most, namely racing and the performance“the words of Verstappen.

The Dutch driver then heavily criticized the 30-minute opening ceremony through which the pilots were presented to the public: “Standing there I felt like a clown“Verstappen’s outburst reported by the-Race.com newspaper.

Furthermore, according to Verstappen, the drivers and teams have to digest an indigestible time zone and at the end of the season there was really no need for it: “As a result of this 12-hour time zone we live on Japanese time, but in Las Vegas, therefore on a different day. It’s very tiring and I really don’t understand it. Doing it at the end of the season, then, doesn’t make any sense“added the Red Bull representative, decidedly disinclined to be the ‘testimonial’ of a weekend he would have gladly done without.