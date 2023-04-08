Verstappen ‘old style’

In the press conferences in Melbourne, the drivers were asked what they thought of the possible elimination of free practice and the introduction of the Sprint. Max Verstappen he hadn’t gone too far, with peremptory sentences that leave little room for doubt: “I don’t like Sprint at all. When you do all these things, the weekend becomes even more intense and there’s already a lot of racing on the calendar. I don’t think that’s the right way to approach the issue. If they want to make every day on the track exciting, then only race on Saturdays and Sundays. We are heading towards 24/25 race seasons and if we start adding more and more things, for me it is not worth it.

For me the Sprint is just survival, it’s not a race. When you have a fast car, you have nothing to risk. I prefer to keep my car intact to have it available on Sundays. I don’t think doing Sprints is in the DNA of F1, which has always meant giving the maximum in qualifying and having a Sunday at the top. I don’t understand why we should change it”. The world champion and world leader has his own clear vision of things: “To have more action you need to bring the performance of the machines closer and have more teams battling it out for the win. If there are six or seven teams capable of winning, it will be crazy and nothing will need to be changed.”

Russell and Hamilton open to news

The two standard bearers of Mercedes had shown themselves to be more optimistic, starting from George Russell: “When it was first introduced, I wasn’t a fan of the Sprint. After racing nine, I became more supportive. I don’t think a single lap qualifying is in the programme, I have faith in what Stefano Domenicali and in Formula 1 are doing. It’s always difficult to get a perspective on things in the beginning, but we have to keep evolving. Overall now qualifying and GP are working very well but I am open to changes as I trust them and will support them. Now I think the Sprint brought action to the track as early as Friday and it’s more exciting for us, the teams and the fans.”

He also seemed to basically agree Lewis Hamilton: “I think we have to constantly evolve and evaluate what we do. I think the changes that have been made to the Sprints have been positive and I am open to new things, with the aim of making everything more inclusive and engaging for the fans. I personally really enjoy Sprint Fridays and would always like to have more qualifying, because they are so much fun. Perhaps we could think of making changes in some particular races, like Monte Carlo where you can’t overtake. We should ask ourselves: ‘What can we do to make it more exciting?’”.