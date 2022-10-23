Verstappen topped the US GP and broke the single-season wins record

Red Bull secured the brand championship, Bottas, who drove out, stopped in Austin already in the opening third.

Max Verstappen dominates the Formula 1 World Championship with a heavy hand. Verstappen, who secured his second consecutive world championship in the previous World Cup in Japan, finally gassed up for victory in the US GP on Sunday after a little trouble.

The victory in Austin was Verstappen’s 13th of the season. Only German drivers have previously achieved the same Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sunday was a competitive day for Red Bull, as the team also secured the Manufacturers’ World Championship in Austin. The group’s joy was dimmed by the Austrian owner of the energy drink company Red Bull by Dietrich Mateschitz death Saturday at age 78.

Read more: Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and founder of Red Bull, has died at the age of 78

Verstappen dedicated his US GP victory to the memory of Mateschitz, who was exhausted by a long illness.

From another Verstappen, who started from the grid, was able to put his best effort in front of first place.

With ten laps to go, Mercedes’ seven-time world champion seemed to be driving to victory Lewis Hamiltonwhen Verstappen had stayed in the pits for a tire change longer than expected.

“It took more time in the pits than we would have liked. I had to clear my way to the top again,” Verstappen recalled in the on-field interview.

Hamilton, who was winless this season, was second in the race and second to Ferrari Charles Leclerc third.

The Ferrari that left the pole position Carlos Sainz had to stop already in the opening round.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas before the start of the US gp, he had hopes of getting into the World Championship points for a long time. The expectation was justified, as Bottas’ starting grid in Austin was seventh.

Bottas, who often fell into bad starts, lost a lot of his positions at the start and after the first lap had dropped to 11th. After 11 laps, he had time to change tires from medium hard to hard, until the journey was interrupted on the 18th lap by a pit stop and a break.

Bottas has last reached the World Championship points last June in the Canadian GP.