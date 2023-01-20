A few days after winning his second Formula 1 world championship title, Max Verstappen on October 12 he had arrived in Imola for a classic Red Bull filming day. The Dutch driver, as required by the regulations, had taken the wheel of the old one RB09 – the one with which Sebastian Vettel won the world title in 2013 – making a few laps for the video footage of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari team at the Autodomo. in the company of David Coulthard. It is a single-seater from ten years ago and which therefore has little in common with the current cars taking part in the Emilia Romagna GP currently on the calendar: an aspect that will prove to be fundamental in this curious story.

The RB09 is indeed much noisier than the 2023 cars and this he did jolt the control units positioned along the route from the Arpae, who immediately registered it exceeding the noise emission limit established by the 2001 legislation. The councilor for the Autodrome, tourism and services to the citizen of Imola underlined the incident. Elena Penazzi: “The Red Bull event was the only occasion in which the racetrack made noise in the past year, always remaining within the limit, despite the many activities carried out. On October 12, Red Bull showed up with an older car than the current one and the limits were exceeded. It was just a few laps”. The practice of the fine has started automatically, with the Regional Environmental Prevention Agency which will ask the Municipality to proceed with sanctioning Formula Imola with 500 Euros. As noted by Corriere della Sera paradoxically the Municipality of Imola “he will punish himself“, given that the public body owns the plant, being Formula Imola 100% controlled by ConAmi.