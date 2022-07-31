“Better to have problems in Qualifying than in the Race”Christian Horner said philosophically after qualifying ended in tenth and eleventh position. “The target? Win”Max Verstappen joked. Nevertheless, victory has come. Backed by a fresh power unit Max Verstappen didn’t even have a great start in which he was more careful to stay out of trouble than to attack. Then, with Perez always putting himself at his service by letting him pass on two occasions and defending him after the spin, Verstappen rode Red Bull’s excellent strategy.

THE two undercuts performed with the RB18 # 1 were exemplary and capable of confusing Ferrari which for the umpteenth time has completely mistaken the strategic choice with Charles Leclerc, who then collapsed to sixth final position with even a third stop to switch to the soft, thus denying the hard. Verstappen with the undercuts passed Hamilton in the first stop, and then Sainz and Russell in the second.

With a much better performing tire Verstappen passed Leclerc, went into a 360 ° spin, and then overtook it to win the race. In short, as in Barcelona, ​​despite making mistakes, the mistakes of the opponents (or the technical knockouts) and the inexhaustible effectiveness of the Red Bull wall allowed the reigning world champion to go on vacation with an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc.

“I just had to stay calm and make good decisions as a team – the words of Verstappen a Sky Sport F1 – because sometimes you can get a bit stuck here, it’s hard to get over, and it’s the team that has to help you. Today he worked perfectly. We chose the right tires at each pit stop, I had the pace and in the end this led me to stay in front. Most beautiful victory? One of the most beautiful, yes. Choosing one is always difficult but this is certainly among the best “.