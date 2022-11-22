The curtain closes on 2022, and the budget of the Red Bull it can only be triumphant. The team was able to build a sensational car, which allowed Max Verstappen to bring the record of seasonal victories to 15 and the RB18 to climb into second place among the most successful cars in history (first place goes to the Mercedes W07 which won 19 of 21 in 2016). In Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the 2023 Pirelli tests, Red Bull said goodbye to its technical jewel with fifth place from Max Verstappen.

Now the Dutchman can finally think about holidays. These are his words before packing his bags: “We completed our program and got an early knowledge base for next year, which I think worked well. It’s always nice to do a few rides, when you have the 2023 compound build, but on each track the tires behave differently, so it is difficult to judge. That said, it’s always better to have something than nothing. Overall, everything behaved normally, so it was a good day“.

Sergius Perezwho handed over the wheel to Verstappen during his lunch break, added: “I think overall we had a good morning and we have a lot of information to provide to the team and engineers, so I am satisfied with the work done. The new compounds still tend to be quite close, as they have been this season, but the front is a bit stronger than the 2022 versions. We are working with the tires in very hot conditions and everything is still early days. so we still have a lot to learn and analyze“.