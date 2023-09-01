In Monza to write history

In Belgium and Holland Max Verstappen he was a prophet at home, clinching victory in his two home countries before a jubilant orange tide. This weekend, however, the hunt for the tenth consecutive victory – an absolute record in the history of Formula 1 – will come away from home, on Italian soil. TO Monza, despite some possible holes in the stands, the the dominant color will be Ferrari red. Here in 1988 the legendary McLaren MP4/4 of Senna and Prost lost the chance to win all the races of the season, giving the green light to an unforgettable one-two red. 35 years later Red Bull wants to complete thaten plein which escaped the Woking team and established itself once again on the Italian track.

The relationship with red typhus

On the eve of such a special weekend, Max Verstappen spoke to Italian journalists, giving a long interview to the newspaper The print. The Dutchman, who is getting ever closer to the mathematical conquest of the third consecutive world title, wanted to send a message to the public who will crowd the stands of the Monza racetrack, once again showing himself quite sure of his possibilities: “It’s always nice to come here – underlined the #1 of Hasselt – Of course, our fans are in the minority. It’s nice to see the passion of the Ferraristi, but I will try to win again“.

However, Verstappen does not feel he is the ‘enemy’ this weekend and indeed, despite the boos that sometimes hit the non-‘red’ winners of the Italian GP, ​​he is convinced he can receive the fair appreciation from the Monza public: “Am I the bad guy? No, I don’t consider myself that. Fans understand and appreciate me“. Last year, for the middle of the season, his race for the title was hampered by the red and in particular by Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s contemporary and his antagonist since his karting days. The Monegasque is convinced that sooner or later he will be able to get the better of the current F1 number one: “That’s what a pilot has to think – agrees Verstappen – if he believed that I am unbeatable he would be finished. It’s a comment that doesn’t surprise me: every rider thinks he’s the best“.

The Schumacher era

However, Verstappen also has an emotional bond with the Maranello team. His father, Jos Verstappen, was a teammate and friend of the Kaiser, Michael Schumacherand inevitably the Dutchman can only feel admiration for the results joined by the German legend at the wheel of the Prancing Horse cars: “At the moment Red Bull is my second family, I’m happy to be here and I have a long-term contract. I can’t make a comparison with Ferrari because I don’t know it well enough. I admire the achievements he has achieved in the past, especially in the Michael Schumacher era.”.