by VALERIO BARRETTA

Goodbye Marko? Verstappen doesn't fit

“Some really crazy things have to happen for me to leave in 2025“: so Max Verstappen opened the weekend in Jeddah. In a Formula 1 that goes very fast on the track but is even faster with the engines off, explosive news follows hour after hour. The latest would be Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko close to suspension for leaking information about the Horner case to the media. The Austrian himself admitted this possibility.

Touching Marko, however, means touching Verstappen. What if punishing Marko was one of those “really crazy stuff” that Super Max was talking about on Wednesday? It's a hypothesis that holds up, and the world champion himself doesn't deny it.

Verstappen's words

“The team knows that Helmut is an important part of the team, for me and beyond“, he said to the microphones of Sky Sports F1. “He is one of the key people, and the team knows what you think of him and how important his presence was for me. I'd say it's an understatement to say that it would be crazy if Marko leftbut we'll see what happens, maybe next week“.

To the microphones of Sky DeutschlandVerstappen then added: “I didn't expect Helmut to say this. Without him on the team, I think there will be a problem, for myself too because I have always had a lot of faith in Helmut and he in me. You can't forget what he and Dietrich built together and for that he must receive a lot of respect. He is a very important element for the team“.