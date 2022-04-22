The fourth pole position of the season, on the Imola track, was conquered by Max Verstappen who will therefore start from the first position in the Sprint race scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. In the intermittent deluge that hit the Santerno, with 5 red flags caused by various accidents, the Dutch Red Bull driver preceded the championship leader Charles Leclerc. Third place on the grid tomorrow for Lando Norris, with McLaren, which also caused the last, definitive, interruption of the session. Davide Valsecchi was interviewed for the top three.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “Driving here today was tricky. The track was very slippery, it was difficult to get the tires to work well. The qualifying was long and hectic, but I’m happy to be here. The track is great and punishes you heavily if you fail. You can hit the wall and we riders like that because it’s more difficult. I am satisfied with the pole. Tomorrow and Sunday will be different in terms of weather, but it’s a good start to the weekend. Our first races didn’t go according to plan, but we will try to do well here “.

Charles Leclerc (2nd, Ferrari): “Very nice to see so much red in the stands. But today I am disappointed. In the second lap I made the decision to keep the tires for the end of the session, but then there was a red flag and that was it. My fault, but there were things I couldn’t control. A pole today would have been nice, but we were second. The weekend is long, we will try to put everything together tomorrow and the day after. Today it was complicated, especially with slicks. There were a lot of puddles, it was a matter of going around and then getting into Q3 to put it all together. That’s why it’s so frustrating for me, because when it counted in Q3 I made the wrong decision. But starting in second place isn’t a disaster. Everything is still at stake tomorrow and the day after tomorrow“.

Lando Norris (3rd, McLaren): “I’m happy, I’m in the top three and it’s surprising for us. We still had a lot to gain in the business. I was trying to get the tires up to temperature, but I pushed too hard on the exit lap. Too bad, there was perhaps the possibility of attacking Charles. But it’s hard to know, everyone could improve. We could progress further, I felt safe in the car. Too bad it wasn’t possible, but the position is good for tomorrow. I’m happy. Trust? Hard to say. These conditions helped us to end up in this position. If it had been dry we probably wouldn’t have finished third. Today we made the most of the situation“.