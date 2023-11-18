Unreachable Ferrari

It ended with a third place all in all, the qualification for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was predictable for Max Verstappen. The two Ferraris were too fast in a straight line for the Dutchman from Red Bull to be able to score yet another pole position of a triumphant season. However, fate once again smiled on the reigning world champion. The grid penalty imposed by the race stewards on Carlos Sainz automatically promoted Hasselt’s #1 to the front row, alongside Charles Leclerc.

The feeling is that the battle for victory will be restricted to the two born in ’97. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of Q3, Verstappen did not appear too surprised by the missed pole position, nor particularly upset. The three-time world champion’s attention is instead entirely focused on tomorrow’s race, in which Verstappen is still convinced he can compete for the top step of the podium.

Tires to manage

“Today we were a little behind on the flying lap and we tried to make the most of everything. The track, with that type of corners, is not good for our car – commented Verstappen – and we had already seen it in Baku, in a phase of the year in which we were even more dominant. The same happened in Singapore and here. Low speed corners and heavy braking are not suitable for our car, just as dips and potholes are not for us. This is why we are behind on the flying lap“.

“The Ferraris were fast all weekend – concluded the Dutch champion – but tomorrow tire management will also count a lot. Whoever can do it best will win. Yesterday I felt quite good during the race simulation, so let’s hope that the situation can be similar tomorrow too“.