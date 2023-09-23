Max Verstappen advises conspiracy theorists to suck on an egg.

You will always love people who doubt that we landed on the moon. And of course it is also true that governments and rulers often do and have done crazy things. According to Toto Wolff, no one reads Wikipedia these days. But if you have time, look for it for fun Operation Northwoods on. Engggggg…John Fitzgerald Kennedy put a stop to it. But a year later he was hit by a magic bullet.

In other words: just because you’re crazy, doesn’t mean they’re not trying to kill you. However, Max Verstappen and Red Bull will put an end to the theory this weekend that Red Bull’s dominance has come to an end due to ‘TD018’. That sounds like an old Land Rover Discovery on satan juice. But it is the FIA’s Technical Directive that ensures stricter controls on flexible bodywork.

After the bogey of Red Bull in Singapore, 1+1=2 thinkers had already drawn their conclusion. Ah! Newey has again looked for the loopholes in the law and is now the winner! But no, it was probably just poor tuning of the car. Verstappen is unapproachable again in Japan. After pole position in today’s qualifying, friend and foe are again predicting that Max will drive his own race tomorrow. At the very front of the field, that is.

When asked, Verstappen himself also makes mincemeat of the theory:

We had a bad weekend. Of course, then people start talking about ‘ah, it’s all because of the technical directives’. I think they can go suck on an egg. Max Verstappen does not suck eggs himself

Whose deed. How do you actually eat an egg? Let us know in the comments!

