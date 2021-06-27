Just yesterday, the Dutchman declared that it would not be an easy race for him. Instead, it went as smooth as oil. Direct and without drama or unexpected, to conquer the eighth round at the Red Bull Ring.

A not entirely unexpected outcome, especially when the much sought-after rain, at least for some, did not reveal itself. Under the bright sun of Spielberg, the home team flawlessly scores a victorious quartet, as if to evoke old moments of glory.

It was since 2013, in fact, from the era of Sebastian Vettel, that no such domination took place.

Today, the author was Max, the driver of a perfectly balanced single-seater. A factor that was decisive in tire management: “I didn’t think it was a simple race, in the end you never know. Right from the start, however, I felt a good balance in the car, and this was decisive for being able to manage the tires right from the start. I found myself at the end of the race that I still had ”.

Tire management was even more fundamental than the excellent start, a key moment that allowed the number 33 of the Red Bull to maintain a consistent advantage from the seven-time World Champion.

“Mercedes pitted a little earlier than us and we reacted, continuing to push, continuing to set the times we had planned. Everything worked perfectly ”.

And with Perez continuing, in his own way, to follow the positive line of the last few weeks, even in the Constructors’ classification he continues to increase his score: “Perez finished fourth, he is proving to be reliable. At the moment everything is going well. We must continue on this path and continue to push ”.

And the next appointment is very close. A hat-trick of consecutive races that finds its final once again in Austria.

And surely, Max, he could get there in relatively quiet sleep. Favorite for the ninth round on the calendar, in the long run the Dutchman hopes to always prevail over Lewis: “I hope to always beat the Mercedes, but there will be some very different tracks from this one, so we’ll see. Every weekend we have to wait and understand what will happen, we know we have a very fast car, if we find the right set-up we know we can do well every race “.

“The fact that we will still be racing here in seven days is certainly very positive, but we have to prove again that we are the strongest next week. We will examine every data, I can’t wait for the next Grand Prix ”.

Now enjoy the moment, Max. From tomorrow, think about next Sunday. That today, in the meantime, a good tirade was staged, or rather “stretched” the ears of your direct antagonist.