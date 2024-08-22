by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen towards Zandvoort

In three editions raced in Zandvoort, Max Verstappen he has sent his fans into raptures with three victories and three pole positions: a perfect march that could be interrupted this weekend, because Red Bull is no longer the reference point of the grid. With practicality and realism, the three-time world champion has framed the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s words

“It was a positive break, spent in the company of friends and family.“, these are his words at the press conference. “I would have liked perhaps another week of rest, but it was still a useful month to take a break from Formula 1 and think about other things. I’m happy to be here in Holland, I look with optimism to a weekend where it seems there could also be a bit of rain. I think it will be the race (in Holland, ed.) more difficult, looking at how many teams are involved for the final victory. I want to understand the car better, having a clean weekend. We did a lot of analysis during the break, we will change some things. I certainly cannot take for granted that we will win the race“.

“A possible defeat would not be difficult for me to digest. If you can win the race, you try to do it. If you can’t, instead, you try the next race. We should understand what level we are at during the weekend. Obviously Last year I had more confidence coming herewhile this year the season is more competitive. It doesn’t matter if the race is wet or dry, we should just try to find the best possible balance for our car. Will the brake rule changes impact Red Bull’s performance? Not at all“.

Verstappen will compete in his 200th Formula 1 race this weekend, an important milestone achieved at just 26 years old: “I don’t think I’ll run another 200 and that it’s already more than halfway through my career. Honestly, winning the very first race is the most exciting thing, a very special thing that you dream about since you were a child, in addition to winning the first championship: two beautiful moments that I will think about even at the end of my career“.