A prestigious club to say the least

Niki Lauda, ​​Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, Nelson Piquet, Jack Brabham and Max Verstappen: last night the Dutch driver joined a thrilling club, that of the three-time world champions in F1. The class of 1997 has caught up with legends of the past, whose most recent success, that of ‘Magic’ in 1991, came when Verstappen was yet to be born.

In the press conference reserved for the world champion following the post-Sprint one, the Red Bull bearer paid homage to these illustrious ‘colleagues’ (Nelson Piquet, moreover, could also be his future father-in-law in light of his now long-lasting relationship with Kelly Piquet) underlining once again of don’t be an F1 to climb the rankings and ‘compete’ with statistics.

“I’m not in F1 to make a mark – the words of Verstappen – I’m here to win and to try to do my best and enjoy the moment with the people who helped me achieve these goals. For me this is much more important than trying to leave a legacy or the mark of my passage in this sport. Anyway, I never thought I would be able to join a list like this. When you see those names, you think ‘it’s amazing what these people have achieved in their careers and now you’re alongside them’. It’s an amazing feeling.”

In Barcelona Verstappen had declared “I don’t even look at the others anymore” in reference to the clear advantage achieved by the Verstappen-Red Bull-Honda ‘package’ over the competition. The Red Bull driver stressed that he does not feel the need to have an opponent or a team that rivals the Milton Keynes team. Verstappen doesn’t need this incentive to offer the best version of himself: “Well, obviously in F1 you would like to see more competition, but as far as I’m concerned I don’t need another team or a teammate to challenge me to get the best out of myself. I put a lot of pressure on myself to always try to be at my best, to prepare in the best way possible. That’s what I like and that’s the only thing I really watch.”