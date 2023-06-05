Verstappen on another planet

A black or white flag for breaking the Track-Limits on three occasions. This was Barcelona’s most dangerous opponent Max Verstappenwho started on the medium tire having to defend himself from Carlos Sainz’s soft at the start by lengthening the braking in Turn-1 to then take off in a solitary escape and have no more opponents around him to the point of completing the fourth Grand Chelem of his career.

In the final he also got the fast ride detaching Lewis Hamilton by three tenths of a second in the assault on time in parallel, but 20 seconds behind, those that the seven-time world champion paid for Verstappen at the finish line who obtained his fifth victory of the season, the 40th in his career on the track where he got his first seven years ago in 2016 at his Red Bull debut.

In the standings Verstappen rose to +53 on Sergio Perez, fourth at the finish line. Without opponents, the Dutch driver has to do nothing but concentrate on himself and keep the team fully on the alert as he reiterated in the post-race interviews to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of a weekend in which on several occasions he expressed the concept that at this moment there is no need to look at the times of others in the light of a superiority which, at least in Spain, was very clear.

Verstappen’s words

“Overall I think the car went well, I was able to manage the tires and slowly built up the lead, which was what I wanted. Overall this weekend was very pleasant, it probably went better than we expected. I don’t commit myself to thinking much about the championship, I focus on my performance and I want to win, and I come every weekend with the idea of ​​winning. The other teams can do whatever they wantwe focus on our car and we know there are more improvements to come, we are only focussed on winning”declared Verstappen thus revealing that the RB19 has other innovations coming in the next races.