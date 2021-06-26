Best time in Free Practice 1, best time in Free Practice 2, second time in Free Practice 3 and best time in qualifying. Since Friday Max Verstappen had made it clear that he would be the man to beat on the Red Bull Ring track and today, at the end of an intense qualifying session, the Dutchman managed to conquer the third pole of the season.

1’03”841. This was the time set by Verstappen that left the Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton stunned.

Max was the only one able to break the 1’04 ” wall already in the first attempt in Q3 by making the most of the qualities of his Red Bull RB16B. With Bottas already out of action due to the penalty remitted yesterday at the end of FP2, it was Hamilton’s task to undermine the Dutchman’s certainties, but Lewis was never able to worry a Verstappen in an absolute state of grace.

“My first attempt in Q3 was not perfect, but it gave me pole.” This is how the Red Bull driver made his debut once he left the cockpit of his car, while behind him a thoughtful Hamilton was trying to figure out how to try to make up for it in the race.

Max then wanted to enhance the behavior of his Red Bull on the ups and downs of the Spielberg track. A special feeling with the RB16B that from Monaco onwards allowed the Dutchman to climb back into the drivers’ standings until he reached the top.

“So far it has been a great weekend and also in this qualifying the car has been really nice to drive. It wasn’t easy to manage the traffic, but my first try in Q3 I think it was pretty good. I made a good first sector “.

Verstappen, today, was the best interpreter of the Red Bull Ring. Suffice it to say that even in the second attempt in Q3, just a little slower than the pole time trial, the Dutchman managed to drop under 1’04 ” again.

“The track doesn’t have many corners, but the few that there are I have to say are quite difficult to interpret, such as Turn 1 and Turn 3. It’s a short track, but it’s really difficult to put together a good lap.”

Closed today with a pole that seemed already in his pocket since Friday, it is now time for Max to think about the race. The pace of the Mercedes, according to the times seen in the Free Practice, seemed competitive and a great unknown could come from the weather should the much-announced rain arrive.

Despite Red Bull’s current technical advantage, Verstappen is not expecting a velvet competition …

“It will not be an easy race, although I would like to. In any case, I believe that a close fight will be waiting for us like in France ”.