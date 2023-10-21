Verstappen recovers what he lost yesterday

After the mockery in yesterday’s qualifying, Max Verstappen takes revenge in the Sprint Shootout in Austin, setting the best time and therefore the pole position of the short race. Considering the gap of only 55 thousandths over Charles Leclerc, the Dutchman does not show the usual superiority, which perhaps was expected on a circuit that theoretically should favor Red Bull considering the large presence of fast corners, the ideal hunting ground for RB19.

For the three-time world champion also a spin without consequences in turn-9. It’s always impressive to see Verstappen, protagonist of an automaton season, make mistakes: net of the prompt reaction thanks to which he got back on track, it’s a mistake that betrays at least one feeling not ideal with the car, a factor that already emerged in Free Practice and which could also affect the two races. If this is enough to trip the Dutchman, we will see it already in the midnight Sprint, meanwhile Super Max did not appear enthusiastic about the lap that earned him pole.

Verstappen’s words

“Compared to yesterday, the whole day went a little better. We were competitive in qualifying, although I have to say the last lap wasn’t great, but that means the car is going well“, this was his immediate comment after the Sprint Shootout.

“I think it will be an exciting Sprint: you will see different cars very close together, but you never know what can really happen in a short race. Normally we go quite well in the race, but it must be said that this track is always challenging. Tire management is always a key point here because there are many corners to tackle at high speed mixed with slower ones, and therefore it will be tough. I don’t think we’ll do all the laps at full capacity“.