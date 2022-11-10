The victory of Max Verstappen in Mexico it entered the history of Formula 1 for the record for the highest number of victories achieved by a driver in a single season, equal to 14. Now that this personal goal has also been successful for the Dutch driver, who became world champion 2022 already in Japan, the Brazilian Grand Prix it could ‘simply’ offer the opportunity to increase this record before the end of the world championship, scheduled for next week in Abu Dhabi.

Even though he is no longer fighting for any goal, Verstappen’s hunger for victories could push the Red Bull number 1 to climb the top step of the podium also at Interlagos, as admitted by the two-time world champion in the pre-GP press conference: “Honestly, this is an extraordinary track – commented – And if the car is in ideal conditions to be able to win the fifteenth race, I’ll try for sure“.

However, the element that Verstappen just fails to like is that of Sprint Racescheduled this weekend for the third and final time this season: “I’m not a big fan of this format – he added – it seems that you are not really running. You know you can’t risk it, because the main race is the most important, there are no pit stops, so you can’t change the tires, you don’t see a lot of overtaking and it’s not particularly fun for me. Perhaps the only positive aspect is linked to a single free practice session, which immediately puts you under pressure to be able to do well for the weekend ”.