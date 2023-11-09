Verstappen beats Ascari: the record had stood for over 70 years

Max Verstappen he doesn’t stop writing history. By obtaining his 52nd Formula 1 victory in Brazil and overtaking Alain Prost, the Dutchman became the fourth alone in the special overall ranking: he will soon be on the podium, joining Sebastian Vettel at 53.

You might say: it’s much easier to get there today, with seasons that last almost 25 races. And it is undoubtedly true that many records are “drugged” by the bulimic hunger for grand prix that pervades Formula 1. Perhaps, for this reason, the most impressive record signed by Verstappen in 2023 concerns the percentage of races won in a year. With the relative calculation, naturally the “number of races” variable no longer weighs: well, even in this case Verstappen excels. By winning at Interlagos, Super Max secured a winning percentage of at least 77.3%better even than Alberto Ascari, who in 1952 achieved six successes in the eight races (75%) that the World Championship included that year.

It must be said that Ascari only participated in seven races in 1952: in fact, Ciccio he did not appear in his debut in Switzerland, starting his season at the Indianapolis 500, before scoring six consecutive victories. If the races played were taken into account in the relative calculation, there would be the “counter-overtaking” by Ascari, which would rise to a percentage of 85.7%. Super Max, however, by also taking first place in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, would clear the field of doubts by climbing back to first place with 86.3%.

This year’s records

Verstappen is making a collection of firsts in this unrepeatable season. The most important is given by the ten consecutive victories (from Miami to Monza) which allowed him to surpass Sebastian Vettel’s previous record. Furthermore, the Dutchman beat himself in the season with the most victories (he has 17 and can reach 19) and with the most podiums (a scary 19/20 which can be improved to 20/21).