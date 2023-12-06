Verstappen honest: “As head of F1 I wouldn’t listen to the drivers”

Max Verstappen he is not a pilot who holds back when he has to express his opinion and is not accustomed to political correctness. The Dutch driver has never made any secret of the fact that he is not a big fan of Sprint weekends and in Las Vegas he heavily criticized the event, calling it “99% Show, 1% Sports“.

The three-time world champion underlined “to have driven on better tracks” and that if he had been in the shoes of the fans removed from the stands late at night before the postponed PL2 “it would have destroyed everything”. A series of attacks at the Las Vegas Grand Prix which were not liked, for example by Toto Wolff who highlighted how it is wrong to criticize the actions of Liberty Media regarding a Grand Prix which was ultimately a success (manhole part, especially for Sainz and Ferrari).

Verstappen wanted to point out in the press conference that he has nothing against Las Vegas as a city devoted to entertainment, but that racing on yet another city track, which is also practically made up only of straights, wasn’t the best for the drivers. However, the Red Bull driver admitted that he wouldn’t listen to himself if he was on the other side of the fence: “My salary hasn’t grown because F1 as a sport has grown – declared Verstappen as reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com in response to those who claim that drivers’ earnings are directly proportional to the growth of the category in terms of popularity – in any case, I perfectly understand that F1 can be viewed from two different points of view, one linked to business or one relating to the sporting aspect. I fully understand the point of view of those who deal with business, but I am only expressing my general opinion on aspects related to sport and performance.”

“We are not drivers, we are not shareholders of F1, therefore we can freely express our thoughts when asked and then it will be those in charge who decide the direction to take – added the Red Bull driver – If I were the owner I would behave the same way, that is, I wouldn’t give weight to the opinions of the riders, but I would continue to follow the path that in my opinion is the right one. As a rider I have always tried to answer honestly the questions I have been asked.”