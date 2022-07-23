The game of slipstreaming at Ferrari helped Charles Leclerc but it didn’t automatically give him pole position in France. Our telemetry quantified the Monegasque’s gain in the last lap at 56 thousandths, significantly reducing the impact of the wake, and even Red Bull team principal Chris Horner admitted that Leclerc may have gained about a tenth in lap time. In short, Paul Ricard’s pole was mostly flour from the bag of the Ferrari jeweland also rival Max Verstappen – second to three tenths of a gap – he wanted to compliment him.

“To be honest, I don’t think Leclerc’s slipstream was worth three tenths alone. Of course without the wake we would have been closer, it’s always nice to see we are there. And it’s also nice because Charles and I grew up on karts together, we have been used to fighting each other for many years. As for me, I found improvements, especially in the grip at low speed, but even in qualifying I struggled with the balance, especially in Q3. Maybe it will depend on the heat or the characteristics of the track that do not suit my driving style. In general we struggled a bit even today, so I’m not disappointed with this second place, I was expecting just a little bit more from the car in terms of balance“, These are the words of the Dutchman in the post-qualifying press conference. “In any case, qualifying has gone and there is nothing we can do about it. Tomorrow will be an interesting race, we have a lot of strength in terms of top speed, and obviously in the Grand Prix you won’t be able to tackle the corners as well as the approaches in a qualifying lap: I hope these factors work in our favor tomorrow. It will also be warmer, we really have to pay a lot of attention to the tires“.