“Sunday’s goal is to win“. If these words hadn’t been spoken on Saturday by Max Verstappen, probably more than anyone in the paddock would have had a laugh. Among the few who could pack a comeback from tenth place on the tortuous Hungaroring circuit, there was certainly the world champion, who proved once more what he is made of: victory with strategic domination over Ferrari, complete with uninfluential spin. This success marks a small record in Verstappen’s career: in fact, Super Max had never managed to win a grand prix starting from beyond the second row. At the limit, he managed to get on the top step of the podium starting the race in fourth position (it happened this year in Jeddah, in 2020 at Silverstone, in 2018 at the Red Bull Ring and in 2016 at Montmeló, when – at the debut with Red Bull – exploited the fratricidal contact between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton).

What was the best comeback that led the various Formula 1 drivers to success? In this year’s starting grid, two drivers did better than Verstappen: I’m Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. The Spaniard won the grand prix of the scandalous Crashgate (Singapore 2008) starting from 15th position, while the comeback at Valencia in 2012 took on much more noble meanings, despite the fact that the starting square was ‘only’ number 11. The seven-time world champion managed to make a winning comeback in the Grand Prix of Hockenheim 2018, one of the craziest of the last decade, in which he started from the 14th square. Instead, they equaled the performance of Dutchman Pierre Gasly (Monza 2020) and Daniel Ricciardo (Baku 2017). This year’s drivers who have won at least one race in Formula 1 are followed by Esteban Ocon (who started eighth at the Hungaroring last year), Sergio Perez (who started sixth in Baku 2021), Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel (who didn’t never triumphed starting beyond the third position). The two drivers of the Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz only won races after starting from the front row, with the difference that the Monegasque has a success to his credit starting from second place (Austria 2022) while the Spaniard started from pole at Silverstone 2022, in only career victory.

But what have been the biggest winning comebacks in Formula 1? Specifying that only the difference between the starting position and the final position are taken into consideration (otherwise Perez in Sakhir in 2020 would certainly have climbed the rankings), the absolute record is of John Watson, who in the 1983 Long Beach Grand Prix won the victory starting even from the 22nd box of the grid. That Grand Prix recorded an amazing McLaren double, sealed by the second place of Niki Lauda, ​​who started in 23rd position: Watson beat the Computer 28 seconds and René Arnoux’s Ferrari 45 seconds. Bill keeps him company on the podium Vukovich (who in 1954 in Indianapolis won from 19th position) and Rubens Barrichello18th at the start of the 2000 Hockenheim Grand Prix and victorious after an amazing comeback also favored by the invasion of the track by a former French Mercedes employee.