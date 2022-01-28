A few days ago Mick Schumacher said that in Formula 1 it is not possible to make a real difference. The German, taking the example of the Melbourne 1997 qualifying (but there are many others, including recent ones), argued that in the past there was a lot of gap between the first and second driving and that today’s Formula 1 therefore experiences a flattening in the performanceboth by the cars and by the drivers.

A driver who lived F1 at the time, like Perry, does not agree with this approach McCarthy. Of course, in a shabby and improvised stable like Andrea Moda, but he has always seen with his eyes a world that appears light years away.

According to the Brit, there is a lot of difference in F1, starting with the new world champion Max Verstappen: “It is true that if a team misses the project a lot during the winter then no driver can do that much. If the design has minor errors, then a talented driver can close the gap, I am referring to someone like Max. This, however, is not the case with Red Bull. I can’t totally miss a car“, He told Formula1News. “Max has a lot of self-confidence and this is felt by the team, the designers and the engineers. And then they have the leadership of Adrian Newey. He is a genius and this further increases confidence in the Red Bull garage“.