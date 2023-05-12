Along with the older ones

Just 25 years of age Max Verstappen has already accumulated 38 career victories, which make him the sixth most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 behind legendary names such as Hamilton, Schumacher, Vettel, Prost and Senna. An absolute gotha ​​which, however, for the Dutch twice world champion – even more so at the wheel of a spaceship like the RB19 – represents only a great incentive to do even better, to climb higher and higher. The last three seasons, those in which the champion from Hasselt has constantly had a bike capable of fighting for the title in his hands, have shown all the desire of the current #1 of never settle.

Miami’s comeback

From this point of view, the Miami race was the perfect example. Tricked in qualifying first by his mistake and then by the red flag caused by Charles Leclerc, Verstappen could not have risked the race in the race, perhaps aiming to reach the podium and limit the loss of points by Sergio Perez. However, already in the post-qualifying declarations, the idol of the Orange fans had said he wanted to arrive “at worst, second”. In the race he did even better, recovering positions with negligible ease and managing to clearly beat his box mate who started from pole position, eight positions ahead of him.

As Miami showed once again, @Max33Verstappen can win from just about anywhere on the grid 🤯#F1 pic.twitter.com/NxYgSKgJXZ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 11, 2023

Habit of comeback

By starting ninth and crossing the finish line first Verstappen has ‘unlocked’ a new starting position from which he had never yet managed to win. But in recent years, helped by a car that is often superior to that of the competition, the former Formula 1 bad boy has often staged spectacular ascents. From this point of view, the numbers are eloquent: only 17 of Verstappen’s 38 victories have come from pole position. The Red Bull home star has also won eight times starting in second position but, above all, he has won 13 GPs starting from third or worse.

Never settle

In addition to establishing himself from the second row, however, Verstappen was able to do even better: four of his 38 victories in fact come from seventh, ninth, tenth and 14th position. All four successes have come in the last ten months, when it clearly emerged that Red Bull was the best car on the track. The orange champion’s merit, however, was that he never lifted his foot from the accelerator, always managing to quickly get rid of the slower riders and then quickly get close to the leader of the race. These comebacks are hard to digest especially for the opponents, unable to get the better of the new #1 of the Circus even when they find themselves starting in front of him.