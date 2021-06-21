The start of the French GP for Max Verstappen was undoubtedly complicated. Between the tires not yet in temperature and the strong gusts of wind, the Dutch driver lost the rear of his Red Bull at the braking point of turn 1, finishing long and being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was immediately able to get back on track losing only one position, but initially it was thought that he had broken the regulations for not following the instructions placed in the escape route, which was instead done by Lando Norris on the second lap while he was fighting with Daniel Ricciardo.

Before the start of the weekend, Michael Masi had sent out some notes regarding the procedures that the pilots should have followed.

“Any driver who fails to tackle Turn 2 on the track, and who passes completely to the right of the first fluorescent yellow bollard at the apex of the curve, must remain to the right of the bollard and re-enter the track by passing through the two rows of blocks in the street. of escape, passing to the right of the first and to the left of the second ”, the note read.

Max did not comply with these requirements, but he was not penalized. Why?

According to Masi it would have been difficult for the Dutchman to carry out the maneuver indicated in the notes considering the exit angle from the runway. Also, having lost a position, he absolutely did not take advantage of the cut.

“We evaluate each action individually. Based on Max’s departure from the track it was quite clear that it would be physically impossible for him to carry out that maneuver and pass between the two blocks ”.

“We looked at his excursion and it was pretty clear how Max slowed down and lost a position and then got back on track safely. For this reason no further actions have been taken ”.

Masi has thus established that the drivers will not be automatically punished when they do not comply with the requirements in the event of an incorrect return to the track. In addition, the FIA ​​also evaluates the advantage or not obtained and for this reason when Bottas made a mistake in turn 4 without going outside the bollard in turn 5 it was decided not to punish the Finn too.

Masi also wanted to explain the evaluation criteria adopted with the Mercedes driver: “When Valtteri went out in turn 4 we considered how he made the safest maneuver in those circumstances”.

“He wasted a lot of time and got back on track safely, for these reasons we decided not to punish him.”