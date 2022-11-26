The two-time Formula 1 champion is one of several international stars of the Honda two- and four-wheeled stable who will attend Sunday’s celebration, which will mark the first Thanks Day since the opening of Japan’s borders following the COVID-19 pandemic .

Verstappen will participate in a special demonstration ride with last year’s Red Bull RB16B alongside teammate Sergio Perez, while AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will pilot the 2020-spec AT01.

In between testing on a rain-soaked track at Motegi on Saturday, Honda revealed that Verstappen found time to test the #99 NSX-GT, a development prototype that didn’t sport aerodynamics.” Type S” 2022.

The Dutchman was also pictured in conversation with two-time Super GT champion Naoki Yamamoto.

Verstappen will not be driving the NSX-GT on Sunday, but the five GT500s will be in action, with the marque’s 10 Super GT class drivers among the large line-up for the event.

Also in attendance will be MotoGP riders Marc Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato, World Superbike star Xavi Vierge and Suzuka 8 Hours winner Tetsuta Nagashima.

This year is the first time Honda has managed to celebrate Thanks Day at Motegi since 2019, although earlier this year it did stage a smaller event at Suzuka, with no international riders present.

Verstappen, Perez and Tsunoda will all make first appearances, while Gasly will return for a second time after his first outing in 2018, the first year that the team then known as Toro Rosso used Honda engines.

The Motegi event will represent Gasly’s farewell as a Honda rider in view of his move to Alpine in 2023.