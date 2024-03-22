Verstappen's anger

For once, it wasn't a perfect day for Max Verstappen. His high-speed excursion into the gravel during the first free practice session in Melbourne ruined the Red Bull's floor and prevented him from testing race pace.

Unnerved by this mistake, Super Max railed in FP2 against those who were proceeding more slowly in front of him, giving rise to colorful radio teams.

The targets of Verstappen's insults were Lance Stroll and Guanyu Zhouwho actually proceeded very slowly in the more driven sectors, and – in the usual starting tests – the car in front of the Mercedes, to the point that the world champion wondered if the driver in question was having a coffee.

Verstappen will start again tomorrow from a double second place. In FP1 he came within 18 thousandths of Lando Norris, the gap in FP2 was much higher: almost four tenths (+0.381) from Charles Leclerc. But Red Bull, in the few times it hasn't been at the top since Friday, has shown that it can always get itself right within a few hours.