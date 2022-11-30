On the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen fresh from the new all-time record of the most seasonal victories conquered, they had displaced the declarations of Guillaume Rocquelinformer track engineer of Sebastian Vettel. The Frenchman, moreover former head of Red Bull track engineers, had in fact indicated the two-time world champion not only “weak from a technical point of view”but also “less complete” compared to Vettel himself or other drivers with whom he had previously worked in his career.

A few days after these statements, the current Chief Engineer of Red Bull took up the defense of the transalpine: Paul Monaghan. The Briton, who spoke on the matter, denied what his colleague had indicated in recent days, defending Verstappen’s characteristics and talent in more detail: “It was a bad translation of an interview given by a colleague of mine, who expressed himself a little wrong – underlined the 55-year-old – Max is extremely technically gifted: he worked a lot as a young man, often guided by his father. You can see the legacy of this work, because know what he’s talking about inside the car and knows what he wants. With his engineers, knows how to deliver a well balanced car, easy to drive, taking care of its tires well enough to handle a situation. If you look at the its results with us in recent seasons, they were extraordinary. He would have achieved this result even if he hadn’t been an exceptional driver ”.

In addition, Monaghan therefore indicated the qualities of Verstappen, who, according to him, can still improve: “Of course it can! Maybe she won’t thank me for saying that – he added – but I believe that there are areas where it can improve. She will dig within herself to think about what she could improve in one season, and then it will be up to us to give a car to go and demonstrate these capabilities next year ”.