More than a month has passed since the Abu Dhabi GP 2021, which awarded the world title to Max Verstappen. In addition to the battle on the track between Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman, at the entrance to the Safety Car, the decisions of Michael Masi and the endless controversies that followed, another moment of that Sunday will remain indelibly in the memory of the fans: the team radio by Toto Wolff against the race direction during the last lap. That “No Mickey, no! This is so not right “ he became the embleam of all Mercedes’ anger for the outcome of a hard-fought championship but which, up to five laps from the end of the final race, now seemed firmly in the hands of Lewis Hamilton.

As often happens with certain radio communications from drivers or team principals, however, Wolff’s heartfelt protrusion soon became viral on social networks. Recently, it was Verstappen himself who made fun of the Mercedes number one, who appeared in the latest interviews released still quite burnt for the outcome of Yas Marina’s race. In fact, the Dutch driver in recent days has dedicated himself to several virtual races with his friends and teammates from the Redline Team. During the live stream of a race, the Dutchman saw his teammate knocked out by an opponent and could not resist the temptation to stage a parody of Wolff’s radio team.

In the video, released by an Instagram page of Verstappen’s fans, the new world champion can be heard commenting on what happened. “So, instead of giving up his position, he pushes you astray”, says the Dutchman, commenting on his companion’s accident. “Don’t worry, I’ll tell Michael Masi – then jokes, staging the imitation of the Austrian team principal – “No Mikey, no!” – sparking the laughter of his fans, who were following the live stream. A goliard, of course, which, however, will certainly not help to calm the spirits between Mercedes and Red Bull a few weeks before the start of the 2022 season.