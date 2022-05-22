With a win in the Grand Prix of Spain, Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula 1 standings from his competitor Charles Leclerc on Sunday. The Ferrari driver was in the lead for a long time, but retired halfway through the race with engine trouble. Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, finished second ahead of Mercedes driver George Russel.

For Verstappen it is the fourth victory of this season and the third victory in a row after winning in Miami and Imola. The other two races he retired and did not score any points. The reigning world champion started the race at the track in Barcelona from second place, behind Leclerc, his biggest opponent this season. The difference between the two is now 6 points (110 to 104).

It was not a smooth race for Verstappen either. After ten laps he dropped back to 4th place after being thrown off track in a bend due to a gust of wind. After Leclerc retired, the Dutchman finally managed to overtake the British Russel after a tire change. After the next pit stop, Perez was ordered by the Red Bull team management to let his teammate pass.

Afterwards, Verstappen spoke of a race with “a difficult start, but a good end”. Because its DRS (drag reduction system) did not always work well, overtaking was difficult. “That made it very difficult, but we managed to run our own race and win in the end.”