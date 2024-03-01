That's all well and good, testing and training, but we look to Formula 1 for the real work. From now on, the real work starts with qualifying for the first F1 race of the season, the 2024 Bahrain GP. The great unknown becomes a little less unknown after this session. Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin seem strong, but is it enough to beat the favorite Red Bull Racing? We'll find out now.

Q1

As we have come to expect from modern F1, the drivers stick to a fixed schedule. You come out early for a first fast run, go back in and attempt to improve your time at the end of the session. Just like last year, it causes a traffic jam in the pit lane that Verstappen prefers to ignore.

After those first times, the drivers are very close to each other. As a result, there is a mix of different teams. Sainz is then fastest ahead of Verstappen, Norris and Alonso. The Alpines are at the very back. As if the teams had agreed, everyone comes back onto the track with three minutes to go.

Leclerc does not actually want to save tires, but his team does not trust that he will make it with his current time. Before he improves his time, Leclerc comes in again. His time indeed appears to be enough to advance to Q2. The Alpines remain a dismal 19th and 20th. A very painful moment for the French factory team. The bright green Saubers also drop out, just like Logan Sargeant. Party at Haas F1!

Q2

In the second part of qualifying in Bahrain, the first drivers set a lap time of one minute and thirty seconds. After the first laps, Verstappen leads the list with a 1.29.374, followed by Pérez and Norris at half a second. The Mercedes are a bit disappointing for the time being over one lap. They need to add a second on Verstappen.

The asphalt is warming up again and times are getting even shorter. Leclerc is another two tenths below Verstappen's benchmark and is the fastest. Piastri digs in his heels and moves on to Q3. Tsunoda is 0.007 seconds short, Stroll 0.07 and Albon 0.09. Ricciardo and Magnussen also drop out. But look at Nico Hulkenberg. He drags his Hare to sixth place!

Q3

Here we go: the last and most important part of qualifying in Bahrain. Once again the drivers stick to the schedule of two fast runs. At least, everyone except Alonso. He decided to stay inside longer. This way he saves a set of tires and the Aston Martin driver is sure that he has a clear track.

After the first measurement, Verstappen is the fastest, just ahead of Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari is 0.059 seconds short. In between, Fernando Alonso sets a time that is good for third place for the time being. Verstappen catches a slipstream from Piastri at the start of his second lap, but the same applies to Sainz who follows Hülkenberg on the straight.

Verstappen is the fastest in the first sector, as he has been throughout qualifying. He takes 0.2 seconds off his previous fastest time. Leclerc is still on his way, but when he crosses the line, he is more than 0.2 seconds too slow. The others also no longer come close to Verstappen's time and so the emperor of contemporary F1 is, simply, on pole.

Qualifying results for the 2024 Bahrain GP

Verstappen Leclerc Russell Sainz Pérez Alonso Norris Piastri Hamilton Hulkenberg Tsunoda Stroll Albon Ricciardo Magnussen Bottas Zhou Sargeant Ocon Gasly

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Saturday March 2

Race: 4:00 PM