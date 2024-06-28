Spielberg (AFP)

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start on Saturday from first place in the speed race in the Austrian Grand Prix, the eleventh round of the Formula 1 World Championship, after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Friday at the Red Bull Circuit in Spielberg.

The world champion for the last three years imposed himself in the third qualifying, which was very tactical, as the drivers came out at the last moment to do just one fast lap.

Verstappen, 26 years old, who is seeking his second successive victory and fifth in Austria, said: “I am happy to have achieved first place in the speed qualifiers in front of my fans and in the race held on our home soil. Everything went well today. Driving the car was fun, and we found the appropriate improvements immediately.” “It’s a good start to the weekend.”

Verstappen achieved the fastest lap with a time of 1:04.686 minutes, beating the McLaren duo of Briton Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri by 93 and 301 thousandths of a second, respectively.

British Mercedes driver George Russell finished fourth in front of Spanish Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and his Mercedes colleague, compatriot Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, and Red Bull II driver Sergio Pires.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc from Monaco suffered a mechanical problem when leaving the pit area and remained trapped without being able to set any time, which would only make him start from tenth place.

French Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly succeeded in qualifying for the third qualifier again, similar to what they did in Barcelona last weekend, which confirms their recent development.

Ocon and Gasly will start eighth and ninth on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, the Aston Martin team disappointed with its Canadian drivers, Lance Stroll, and the Spanish veteran, Fernando Alonso, settling for 12th and 13th places, respectively, behind the humble Danish Haas driver, Kevin Magnussen.