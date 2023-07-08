The third free practice session showed how the British weather can affect this race weekend. Half way through the session, the precipitation came down. This allowed the drivers to practice on rain tires. Leclerc had set the fastest time when it was still dry, but that is also because Verstappen did not try to set a fast lap on the soft tyre.

Q1

Also during this qualification the intermediates offer. Several drivers opt for the soft tyre, others for the rain tyres. It turns out to be dry enough for the slicks leaving the drivers on the inters come right in to change their tires. At least that’s what you would say.

Lewis Hamilton rides on the soft tyre. In the fast right corner ‘Stowe’, the Mercedes loses all grip on the rear. Hamilton slides into the gravel trap. His car is not damaged, so the British driver can continue. He does not come in for new tires, because Hamilton now has to set a time on the soft tyre.

Sargeant reports over the radio that it is starting to rain on parts of the track. The Verstappen engineer reports that light rain is coming, which is not enough to switch to rain tyres. Still, the track is getting warmer for now, because times are getting faster and faster. With six minutes to go, Russell says it’s raining all over the track now.

The fastest time has now been taken from Albon. As a result, the Thai Briton falls back to last place. Extra sour for the Williams driver is that his car was going well at Silverstone until this session. In addition, the rain makes setting a new, faster time seem impossible. As a third setback, there will also be a flag.

With three minutes to go, Kevin Magnussen’s Haas shuts himself out completely. The car rolls out and comes to a stop on the track. A red flag is waved to allow the car to be safely removed. By the time the Hare is taken away, the rain has stopped again. As a result, everyone still wants to try for a fast time.

Verstappen hits a curb

Also Max Verstappen, but he makes a mistake in the pits. When driving out of his pit box, Verstappen ends up too wide and hits the curb. “I just understeered and I had no grip,” says Verstappen. A rare mistake by the Dutch driver. The damage is limited to the front wing, which will therefore be replaced. The next attempt to exit the parking space is successful.

With only three minutes left on the clock, it’s a race to the finish to start another fast lap. The track has now dried up further, so that all fastest times are lost. The later you cross the line, the better the grid is shuffled.

Pérez crosses the finish line first and will regret it. He finishes sixteenth, 0.019 seconds behind Alonso who finishes fifteenth. Unlucky or not: once again Pérez does not make it to the last part of qualifying. Tsunoda, Zhou, De Vries and Magnussen also do not make it to Q2. What a first part of qualifying!

Q2

Bottas gives us a moment to recover. It spun at the end of Q1 and is still for a while after the session. Recovered from the first part? Good, because before the lights turn green, Hülkenberg receives the message that some rain is coming. Alonso gets the same message, but McLaren thinks it won’t rain anymore and tells Norris. Everyone will come out on the soft tyre.

After the first fast laps, Lando Norris is the fastest followed by Gasly. Verstappen has to admit 0.078 seconds to Norris. Piastri joins fourth. McLaren’s special livery does its job. Or could it be the updates? Just like in Q1, the track is getting faster and faster. Also now it is important to start your lap as late as possible to have the best conditions on the track.

Verstappen succeeds. He clocked the fastest time in Q2. Piastri and Norris follow behind him. In fourth place, yes, Alexander Albon. Russell makes it with 0.1 seconds ahead. Those who do not make it are Hülkenberg, Stroll, Ocon, Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas.

Q3

Here we go: the final battle of qualifying for the 2023 British GP. Who will take pole position for tomorrow? For the time being, the rain no longer plays a role, because the asphalt is now bone dry. Again, the drivers make two attempts. After the first blow of lap times, Verstappen is fastest in every sector. This makes it 0.6 seconds faster than anyone else. Hamilton follows Verstappen for Piastri. Norris is 0.7 seconds slower than his teammate and is tenth.

The whole bunch of cars comes in and changes to new, soft tires. With three minutes left, the drivers start their warm-up lap for the last chance for pole position. The first times are coming in. No one can match Verstappen’s time until Norris crosses the line. Piastri closes in behind his teammate, but Verstappen goes even faster. So Verstappen takes pole again, but the story of the day is McLaren’s comeback. Keep that special livery for the rest of the year.

2023 British Grand Prix qualifying results

Verstappen Norris Piastri Leclerc Sainz Russell Hamilton Albon Alonso Gasly Hulkenberg Stroll Ocon Sergeant Bottas Perez Tsunoda zhou DeVries Magnussen

What time does F1 start at Silverstone?

Sunday

Race: 4:00 PM