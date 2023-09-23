Back in front

The awareness of always being the strongest, the pleasure of being able to remind everyone of this after the misstep in Singapore. Max Verstappen he disintegrated the competition in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, reconnecting the thread with the pole position that was broken in Monza and Marina Bay. The reigning world champion took the start at the pole in his own way, that is, by trimming abysmal gaps to competition. The second in the standings, Oscar Piastri, made up for more than half a second of delay. His boxing partner, Sergio Perez, will start fifth after being almost eight tenths slower.

Gaps that erase in one fell swoop the very particular dynamic experienced seven days ago, when in Singapore the two Red Bulls were eliminated in Q2 and Verstappen was unable to go beyond 11th position on the grid. The Dutchman, interviewed at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the conclusion of Q3, he did not hide his satisfaction, indulging in a rather ‘conscious’ assessment of his and the RB19’s potential on the spectacular Suzuka curves.

Objective to dominate

“We are back to normal – commented a satisfied Verstappen – Suzuka is a fast track with fast corners and from the first lap the car was very pleasant to drive. You always try to improve over the course of the weekend, but the car has given me a lot of confidence since yesterday. I hope to be untouchable tomorrownormally we are very good in the race and we hope to repeat ourselves here too”the Dutchman concluded dryly.

Precisely in Suzuka last year Verstappen won the race and became world champion for the second time in his career. This time he won’t be able to do it, given that there will still be six GPs left until the end of the championship. However, the Red Bull team could celebrate. In fact, the Milton Keynes team gained a point over Mercedes at the end of the Suzuka race would arithmetically win the Constructors’ title.