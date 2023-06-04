The most tyrannical version of Max Verstappen did not prevent most of the attention from being focused this Sunday on the resurrection of Mercedes, which emerged like a torpedo in Montmeló to sign the first double podium of the season for the brand of the star. Pending the upcoming tests to confirm the impression left by the Spanish Grand Prix, the package of updates applied to the W14 in Monaco last week suggests an almost miraculous recovery for the German manufacturer. As much as the title is more than headed towards the Verstappen’s house, if the irruption of Mercedes in the fight for the upper part of the table is confirmed, that will give life to a championship practically seen for a sentence in favor of Mad Max. Climbing into one of the most dominant single-seaters in history with the numbers in hand, the Red Bull driver has not left even the crumbs since he went out to shoot at the Circuit on Friday, an unforgettable idyllic setting for him. Here he elbowed his way into the history of the contest, seven years ago, by opening his record of victories on his first date clad in the overalls of the energy team, as a substitute for Daniil Kvyat. There were many who then questioned the decision of the red buffalo team. Today, no one knows where they are.

If we take into account that there is no better thermometer than Montmeló to gauge the potential of the cars, Red Bull has the car to win this World Cup and maybe the next one, given that no radical change in regulations is in sight. This weekend, Verstappen swept everything, from free practice to qualifying and then put the cherry on top with a brilliant race, without any cracks, which led him directly to his fifth victory of the course, with the fastest lap as a gift. The superiority of the prototype from Milton Keynes (Great Britain) is not new, but it has rarely been as evident as on the Barcelona track, where the reigning champion binged until he almost fell asleep at the wheel.

With this panorama, the novelty was carried out by the pair of runners from Mercedes, who less than 10 days ago turned the silver arrows hoping to find the light at the end of the tunnel he entered more than a year ago. Lewis Hamilton’s second place and George Russell’s third are a pretty clear clue to the revitalization of the Brackley (Great Britain) troop. If we are guided by what happened on the track, it is not rash to think that the improvement of the Stuttgart manufacturer means, consequently, the stagnation of Ferrari and Aston Martin. Not even the second place that Carlos Sainz was able to maintain at the moment of the start was enough to retain the drive of the two Mercedes and Checo Pérez, who started eleventh and finished fourth. Despite the effort made in Maranello to muscle the SF-23, Sainz finished fifth, 45 seconds behind the winner. Fernando Alonso, for his part, had no rhythm at any time and finally finished seventh, just behind Lance Stroll, his teammate, in the worst grand prix this season for Aston Martin. With this result, the Silverstone structure loses second place in the statistics reserved for manufacturers, which is now occupied by Mercedes.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.