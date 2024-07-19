Red Bull, is it a real crisis?

Talking about a crisis for a team that is leading by a long way in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships and capable of winning 7 out of 12 races is at the very least strange, but to find a Red Bull without victories for two consecutive Grand Prix we have to go back two years, to July 2022.

The race in Hungary will be particularly important for the Anglo-Austrian team in view of the rest of the season, given the updates that will be fitted to the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen remains cautious

“I think it will be a crucial point of the season,” Max Verstappen explained to journalists, adding: “If we can’t clearly translate the progress into lap times, I don’t know how the rest of the championship will develop.” Asked how close he expects the other teams to be, he turns the question around: “We have to ask ourselves how close we will be, because in the last races we have not had the fastest car. I hope that the updates will give us a boost, but I do not expect the balance of power to suddenly be very different”.

Perez’s defense

The many rumours about the Sergio Perez’s futurethen pushed Verstappen to break a lance for his teammate: “For a pilot in such a situation, it is difficult to be consistent. So It’s not fair to say that it’s all his fault, because lately it’s been very difficult for me too to get the most out of the car and the team knows that. When the car improves and becomes more predictable, it is also easier to drive and you don’t always have to push the limit,” concluded the three-time world champion.