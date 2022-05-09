Max Verstappen he had to recover a position at the start after the mistake in Qualifying and when the traffic lights went out at the Miami Grand Prix he succeeded in gaining second place behind Charles Leclerc, the poleman. The reigning world champion overtook Carlos Sainz on the outside, who could not be aggressive under braking as he was on the dirty side of the track, which betrayed several drivers in the race such as Sergio Perez who finished long, or Fernando Alonso and Mick Schumacher, who hit Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel respectively (the Alpine driver was penalized, the Haas driver was not).

“I was surprised by the good start, I managed to get a good shot when the traffic lights went out even if during the weekend with everything that happened to us I never had time to try a start. – explained the winner of the Miami GP at the end of the race – I tried to attack Carlos Sainz on the outside and it worked, also because we gave ourselves space. Then I went in pursuit of Charles Leclerc and when he struggled a bit with the right front tire I attacked him ”.

According to Verstappen, overtaking was important: “It allowed me to open a bit of a gap which proved to be very useful in the stint with hard tires, tires with which our performance was on the same levelI went faster one lap and the next lap he responded immediately ”.

The Safety Car has zeroed the advantage, but Verstappen cannot complain: “Obviously I was not happy with the Safety Car entering the track, but it is an eventuality to be taken into account during the races when you are in the lead, it has also helped me in the past so I certainly can’t complain about it. With the cold tires at the restart I was not very effective, I lacked grip, then when I put the tires up to temperature I was able to stretch up to the checkered flag. We have to work on reliability, because without the lost Friday our performance could have been even better ”.