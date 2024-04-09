Higher and higher

The dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen in recent seasons it has allowed the Dutch driver to enter the history of Formula 1 by writing various absolute records, or to come close to other top-level goals. In the last Japanese GPfor example, the three-time world champion did not set a new record, but he still achieved a personal goal that underlines his continuous successes.

More than 3000 laps ahead of everyone

At Suzuka, the 26-year-old has exceeded 3000 laps completed in the lead in his career. A statistic that reinforces his fourth place in this special ranking, thus edging out the late Ayrton Senna, who completes the top-5 with 2931 laps just ahead of his historic rival Alain Prost. The next target of Red Bull's #1 is now another driver who has won four world titles with the Milton Keynes manufacturer, namely Sebastian Vettel.

Hunting for Vettel

The German, who also returned to the center of attention in the week of the Japanese GP for his possible return to F1, is stuck at 3501 rpm, just over 500 compared to those completed by Verstappen. At the top, with more than 5000 laps each, there are two drivers who share the highest number of world titles won. While Lewis Hamilton he can still extend his lead in the standings with 5455 rpmcontinues Michael Schumacher, at 5111. Speaking of the 'Kaiser', Verstappen also equaled the German's record for the most consecutive victories in Japan. While the Dutchman achieved three successes in a row from 2021 to 2022, Schumacher did the same, with Ferrari, from 2000 to 2002.

