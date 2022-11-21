Fresh from the public skirmishes of Interlagos, Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez they were the two great special observers of the Abu Dhabi weekend. In fact, the Mexican was fighting with the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for second position in the Drivers’ championship standings and Verstappen was called by the Red Bull team to provide the help that had instead been lacking in Brazil. In the end, it was the Monegasque who prevailed in the duel to become vice-world champion, finishing second right in front of his direct rival. This time, however, it must be recognized that Verstappen, while not resorting to extreme strategies and avoiding acting as a stopper for Leclerc, tried to provide support to your boxmate.

In the final part of the race, in particular, many noticed a rather particular radio communication between the two-time world champion and his track engineer, the Italian Gianpiero Lambiase. Indeed, during the 46th round of the 58 scheduled, Verstappen opened with the pit wall trying to ‘instruct’ Perez in his comeback attempt against Leclerc, after the Mexican had made his second stop and when it was it is clear that instead the Ferrari standard-bearer would have gone ‘long’ until the end of the race. “The tires are good – Verstappen’s radio communication, who has long been asked to manage consumption – tell Checo to push hardthe tires will be fine”.

In the end, however, Leclerc managed to resist the comeback attempt of the Red Bull #11, securing his second place in the race and in the championship. In the message exchanged with the garage at the end of the race, Verstappen himself asked for news about his teammate, expressing his regret once he understood that the chase hadn’t gone well. “How was it for Checo?” the Dutch question. Laconic Lambiase’s answer: “Just 1.3 behind Leclerc“. “Ah shit, it came close – Verstappen’s final comment – but i think that we really tried everything“.