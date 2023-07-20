Verstappen welcomes Ricciardo

The prodigal son is now back on track too. Daniel Ricciardo, back in the Red Bull universe already at the beginning of the year as third driver, has been waiting for his opportunity and now he will have it starting from the Hungarian Grand Prix to replace Nyck de Vries. In the hopes ofHoney Badger the AlphaTauri must be a springboard for (re)launching with the aim of being promoted to Red Bull and to resume that discourse abruptly interrupted at the end of 2018.

The words about Ricciardo

If the plan succeeds, the Australian would find Max Verstappen back in the team. Also to sting Sergio Perez (with whom there were further disagreements in Austria), the world champion would not mind having Ricciardo back as a teammate: “I already talked enough with Daniel last week and I can see that he is really excited and enthusiastic even after driving our car. It’s great to have him back on the grid and in the family, on the other hand I’m also a friend of Nyck’s and I’m sad to see him go, but sadly that’s the way this world is. We always look ahead and now we have another opportunity with Daniel: I think he’s ready to go again and it would be nice to have him as a teammate again, I never wanted him to leave. It’s all open“, these are the words of Verstappen in the press conference of the Hungaroring.

The words about de Vries

“Nyck is an excellent driver and this new generation of cars is not easy for a rookie to understand, his car certainly wasn’t the best. Sometimes it happens that you arrive in F1 at the wrong time. I don’t think there is a grudge between the riders, these things happen, we need to move on and there will be other opportunities for him. It’s not the end of the world and there’s not only Formula 1 in motorsport, I think for example that the WEC could be an alternative: I’m sure everyone will land on their feet as is normal“.

The record

By achieving success at the Hungaroring as well, Red Bull would beat McLaren’s record for number of consecutive victories in Formula 1, a milestone that would give the Milton Keynes team’s perfect season so far a legendary dimension. Super Max, however, is not the type to pay attention to statistics: “I don’t think so much about the record, I’m just here to have a good weekend and of course I will try to get first place, but I don’t come here with the thought of winning the 12th consecutive race. If we win it means we will beat that record, but it’s important to win. Updates? They look beautiful, even in appearance, and usually make it the fastest machine in terms of performance. The improvements are seen above all in cornering“.