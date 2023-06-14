Family tradition

When the ‘driver’ origins of the current Formula 1 world champion are extolled, Max Verstappenis often mentioned his father Jos, which has accompanied him since he was very young in his sporting growth. The figure of Verstappen senior is quite well known to Circus enthusiasts given that he himself raced in the premier category of motorsport between the mid-1990s and the beginning of the new millennium. His two best career results were two third places achieved in his debut season, 1994, at the wheel of Benetton.

Karting mother

However, we often tend to forget that even Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpenit was a good pilot. Kumpen’s career revolved around the karting world, an environment in which the Belgian driver was able to compete and win often, successfully challenging talents who would later also arrive in Formula 1like the Englishman Jenson Button, world champion in 2009.

Challenge with Horner

But Verstappen’s mother also crossed paths with what, since 2016, has been Max’s employer: Christian Horner. Even the current Red Bull team principal, in fact, ended his career as a driver early, dedicating himself successfully to management. In a recent interview with the The Times Verstappen recalled the challenges between Horner and his mother, not sparing a few nice joke against his boss.

Speaking about watching footage of his mother’s karting exploits, Verstappen commented: “It’s really nice to see. He was racing against a lot of guys who ended up in F1. The races against Christian? It’s pretty funny – underlined the reigning world champion again – I also talked to him about it. He realized my mother was faster than him“. Certainly, at a managerial level, Horner has however taken away those satisfactions that were lacking when he was behind the wheel.