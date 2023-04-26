Red Bull in Baku for overtaking Mercedes

In six editions of a Formula 1 Grand Prix held in BakuMercedes won three times, while the other three fell prey to Red Bull. On the Azeri circuit both Max won Verstappen that Sergio Perez: the first in complete tranquility last year, after the knockout of Charles Leclerc, the second taking advantage of the sensational accident of his teammate in 2021 and the even more incredible mistake by Lewis Hamilton when restarting at the first corner.

Now the RB19 could allow the Milton Keynes team to 4-3 against their rivals. Also because this year’s opponents still seem very far away: Aston Martin and Mercedes could pay the price on the long straight to the finish line, while Ferrari is facing a growth path after the SF-23 did not give the desired answers in the first three appointments. The obligatory favorite is therefore Verstappenwho could get his 38th Formula 1 victory in Baku, going -3 behind Ayrton Senna.

Verstappen’s words

“It’s good to be back! It’s been a long break and I can’t wait to get back to racing. Baku is a demanding track to interpret at its best. Being a street circuit with long straights, it gives us different options in terms of which wings to use. It is also the first Sprint race weekend of the season and that could make it a bit chaotic. We just have to try to start the weekend well with a good FP1 session. Let’s see what we can do“, these are the words of the world champion.

Perez’s words

“It feels like a century since we last raced! It was good to have a break, to work hard in the gym and with my team at the factory. We need to take advantage of these moments away from the track, especially when we see that the period is very demanding“added teammate Perez. “Australia hasn’t been perfect for us, but having a consistent car and performance is my goal for this season. For two races we had it and now as a team we have to make sure we maintain this standard for the remaining races of the season. We have five races in six weeks and then with the mix of circuits we visit we will really see how strong the RB19 can be. We had a great team result in Baku last season and everyone knows I really like street circuits – winning is always the goal. The new format of the weekend will make things difficult when it comes to setting up the car, but every team is in the same position and we just need to make sure we are on the job from the moment we hit the track on Friday. Can’t wait to get back in the car“.