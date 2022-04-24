To the triumph collected in the Imola weekend, with the maximum possible points collected by Max Verstappen between the Sprint race and the actual Grand Prix, there is added further satisfaction for the native of Hasselt. In fact, a few hours after the conclusion of the GP, the official announcement of the election of the Dutch driver ‘Sportsman of the Year’ arrived. In fact, Verstappen won the very prestigious Laureus World Sports Award, which refers to the performances obtained in the past sporting season. The young Red Bull star has beaten an illustrious competition, which saw candidates of excellent names from many other sports such as Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Caeleb Dressel, Eliud Kipchoge and Robert Lewandowski.

Verstappen in the history of the award, awarded since 2000, is only the fourth driver to win the award. Before him, only Michael Schumacher (in 2002 and 2004), Sebastian Vettel (2014) and Lewis Hamilton (2020, tied with Leo Messi) had succeeded. Verstappen is also the first Dutch athlete in any sport to succeed. His compatriot Ruud Gullit made the announcement on the Laureus’ official social profile. “A big thank you to everyone at Laureus Academy for voting for me – said Verstappen – it wasn’t just me, but the whole team behind me, working on two cars, gave me the chance to win the championship and this prize“.