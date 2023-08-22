A video posted on social media embarrasses the world champion while in France he is at the wheel of the racing car designed by Newey
Social own goal for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Dutchman, who is dominating the F1 World Championship, was captured in a video posted on Instagram by his collaborator friend Mark Cox, who was traveling with him in the Aston Martin Valkyrie supercar. It’s the super car designed by Adrian Newey. In the video Verstappen can be seen driving in France, on a stretch of the A8 motorway and exceeding the 90 km/h limit in the Canta-Galet tunnel towards Italy, traveling at 124 km/h.
safety
—
Definitely not a sensational overspeed, but not even a good commercial, also because the F1 drivers are testimonials of the FIA, which has been carrying out numerous road safety campaigns for many years now. In addition to speeding, the Red Bull driver in the video holds the wheel with one arm while typing on the display with the other.
#Verstappen #speed #limit #exceeded #motorway #Valkyrie #supercar
Leave a Reply