Social own goal for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Dutchman, who is dominating the F1 World Championship, was captured in a video posted on Instagram by his collaborator friend Mark Cox, who was traveling with him in the Aston Martin Valkyrie supercar. It’s the super car designed by Adrian Newey. In the video Verstappen can be seen driving in France, on a stretch of the A8 motorway and exceeding the 90 km/h limit in the Canta-Galet tunnel towards Italy, traveling at 124 km/h.