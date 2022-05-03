As the weekend approaches Miami Grand Prix is sending the whole world of Formula 1 into fibrillation. The second American after Austin, but the first in the 2022 calendar, has been sought with great dedication by the ownership of Liberty Media for several years and the hype surrounding the landing in Florida of the Circus confirms how much the drivers, teams and the entire F1 structure are eager to expand their popularity in the United States. For such a special event it was foreseeable that dedicated initiatives would flock and in fact this is happening. Among the pilots, one of the first to present a special helmet for the event was the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutch house Red Bull has kept his traditional design, distorting the coloring. From traditional white we have moved on to a mix of dark colors, blue and magenta above all, with some touches of lighter blue. Also stand out the word ‘Miami’ and of course the iconic palm trees, among the symbols of the city.

ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ ғᴏʀ ᴍɪᴀᴍɪ 🌴🦩 This is one of my favorite helmet designs up to now and I can’t wait to take it out on track 🤩 🚀 More info on this helmet and the special collection 👉 https://t.co/g5UMk96nhi pic.twitter.com/CrVJ86p9OZ – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) May 3, 2022