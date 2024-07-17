A Red Bull no longer dominant

To find another streak of two consecutive races without a win by Max Verstappen you have to go back to July 2022 and so the recent fifth place in Austria and the second in Silverstone have set off a small alarm bell at Red Bull.

Certainly the gaps in the standings are rather reassuring (+84 among the drivers and +71 among the constructors), but with a whopping twelve races still ahead, it is a good idea not to underestimate the rival teams.

The next stop is the Hungarian Grand Prix which in 2023 he gave Verstappen the victory with the largest margin over the second since 2001 (33″7) and Red Bull the sensational record of 12 consecutive victories that had stood since McLaren in 1988.

Verstappen doesn’t let his guard down

In the presentation of the Hungarian event, Verstappen has explained: “Last year we had a good race in Hungary so we have good memories, as we got our twelfth win in a row. The Hungaroring is an interesting track and we are looking forward to racing there this week; the circuit is tight and twisty and has a very technical second sector and it will be very hot. Silverstone was a difficult race for us, even though we made all the right choices. We still have a lot to work on and improve in the second part of the season. I am back at the factory with the team to prepare for the next race, which is positive. Last weekend we were also at Goodwood to celebrate 20 years of Red Bull and to celebrate everyone who has been part of the team’s history. Hopefully we can have a great race and get a good team result.”

Perez on the grill

A few days ago Helmut Marko reiterated that Red Bull will decide the future of Sergio Perez after the summer break, and the 100-point clause in the Mexican’s contract is now well known. The experienced driver presented the Hungarian race like this: “I was in the factory with the team on the simulator, to analyze how to improve this period of form. We are working together to find solutions. The break after Silverstone was good, because getting away from the noise of the track is sometimes particularly important. I spent time with my family and trained hard. From moments like the one at Goodwood you can understand how special Red Bull Racing is”.